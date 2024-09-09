PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.68

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 204739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETQ. Truist Financial lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PetIQ Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. The firm has a market cap of $912.49 million, a PE ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PetIQ

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 86.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

