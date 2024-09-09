PFG Investments LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

