PFG Investments LLC Buys 5,210 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $172,902,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of -475.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

