PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 252,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 334,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

