PFG Investments LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,022 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

