PFG Investments LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.