PFG Investments LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,460 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of ADMA Biologics worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at $36,436,552.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,900 shares of company stock worth $9,129,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

