PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 84.4% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Chevron by 49.1% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.