PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,385,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 169.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.38 and a 200 day moving average of $229.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

