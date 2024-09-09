PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

