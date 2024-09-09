PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $306.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
