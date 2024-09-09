PFG Investments LLC Sells 88 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $358.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.90. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $364.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

