Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Trimmed by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -475.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

