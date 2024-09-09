Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $20.30. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 21,238 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The company has a market cap of $817.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

