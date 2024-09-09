Ping Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.