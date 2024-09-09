Ping Capital Management Inc. Invests $448,000 in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,627,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after purchasing an additional 938,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $634.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioceres Crop Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

