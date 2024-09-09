Ping Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $207.90 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

