Ping Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Transportadora de Gas del Sur makes up approximately 0.2% of Ping Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $20.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

