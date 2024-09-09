Ping Capital Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,452,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 583.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.80 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

