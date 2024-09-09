Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up about 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $28,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $93.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

