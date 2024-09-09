Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,620 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $108,688,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $92,838,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

