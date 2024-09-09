Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $563.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

