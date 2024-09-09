Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. 12,455,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 38,991,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 233,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

