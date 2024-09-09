POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.96

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 439409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

POET Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

