Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $47.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,459,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

