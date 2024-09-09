Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.30

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Premier Foods Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

