Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Down 4.2%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 40,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,463,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $26,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,392. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Premier by 711.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 142,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 79.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 532,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 126,640 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

