Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.98

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.77.
Premier Oil Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
