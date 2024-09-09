Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 268.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,201 shares during the period. Patterson Companies comprises 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $34,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 58,084 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,802.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $986,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

