Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,340,910 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,340,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.33 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

