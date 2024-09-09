Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.56% of PBF Energy worth $30,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,409,000 after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,489,000 after buying an additional 347,268 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in PBF Energy by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PBF opened at $32.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.30.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,286,098 shares in the company, valued at $678,091,307.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,615,600 shares of company stock worth $108,198,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

