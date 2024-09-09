Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.36% of AutoNation worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $170,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,748,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AutoNation by 696.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AutoNation by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $197.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

