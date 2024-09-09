Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,296 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.74% of Peoples Bancorp worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEBO. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,617 shares of company stock valued at $148,524. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.17 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

