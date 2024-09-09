Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124,331 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 17,847.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 550,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 547,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Sharecare by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $519.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHCR. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

