Private Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,538 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Vestis by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vestis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vestis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS opened at $14.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSTS

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.