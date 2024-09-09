Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 339,982 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,982 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Forward Air worth $25,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $884.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The business had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

