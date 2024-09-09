Private Management Group Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 1.86% of UMH Properties worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in UMH Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 598,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 4,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,615.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

