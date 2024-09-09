Private Management Group Inc. Sells 76,737 Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,737 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $12,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 268,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 59.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $7.97 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.