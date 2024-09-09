Prom Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $98.24 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00009478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009153 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013350 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,867.59 or 1.00130060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007811 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15302909 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,237,998.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

