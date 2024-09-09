PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.46

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 61779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

PROS Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $820.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,367,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in PROS by 21.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 474,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 84,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

