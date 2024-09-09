ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.83

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 27380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

