Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Price Target Increased to GBX 120 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prs Reit Price Performance

LON PRSR opened at GBX 95.40 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.14. Prs Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

Get Prs Reit alerts:

Prs Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Prs Reit Company Profile

In other news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 60,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,749.51). Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prs Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prs Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.