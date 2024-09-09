Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $613.60

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 613.60 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 616.90 ($8.11), with a volume of 516986219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.15).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,330 ($17.49) to GBX 1,150 ($15.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,583.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 7,083.33%.

In other news, insider Amy Yip acquired 4,222 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.20 ($39,416.44). In other Prudential news, insider Amy Yip bought 4,222 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £29,976.20 ($39,416.44). Also, insider George David Sartorel bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,265.61). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

