Prudential PLC Acquires 4,109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $669.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $659.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $287.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

