Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

