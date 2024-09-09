Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of SLB opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Back-to-School Spending a Sign of Growing Consumer Confidence?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.