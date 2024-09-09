Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,510,437 shares of company stock valued at $487,759,176 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $617.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

