Prudential PLC Buys 15,024 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.