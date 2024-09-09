Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 215,100 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 676,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,027,000 after purchasing an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $892,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $88.73 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.