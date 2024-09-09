Prudential PLC Has $16.76 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,242 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of Edison International worth $16,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $86.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

