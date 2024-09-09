Prudential PLC Has $17.56 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,179 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,392,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

STZ stock opened at $249.01 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

